Get Down From There!: Video Of Alpine Ibex Goats Climbing And Licking Salt From A Near-Vertical Stone Dam

This is a video captured by nature photographer Andrea Battisti of a group of Alpine Ibex climbing a near-vertical stone dam in Antrona Valley Natural Park, Italy to lick the salt deposits from the stones. That is pretty ballsy. Obviously, if I were an Alpine Ibex, I would be the one suffering from whatever debilitating disease you get from not having enough salt in your diet.

Thanks to Caroline, who agrees the local townspeople should all chip in and buy these guys a salt-block.