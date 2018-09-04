Fusion, A Backpack With Two Robotic Arms That Can Be Controlled By A Remote Operator For Long Distance Collaboration

September 4, 2018

This is a video introduction and demonstration of Embodied Media's Fusion backpack. The backpack consists of a battery pack, camera, and two robotic arms that can be controlled remotely by someone else via the video feed, so you can collaborate and build something together. I'm thinking a lasting relationship built on trust and mutual respect.

"Fusion" enables body surrogacy by sharing the same point of view of two-person: a surrogate and an operator, and it extends the limbs mobility and actions of the operator using two robotic arms mounted on the surrogate body. These arms can be used independently of the surrogate arms for collaborative scenarios or can be linked to surrogate's arms to be used in remote assisting and supporting scenarios

Interesting. And by interesting I mean you better trust whoever is controlling the Doctor Octopus arms coming out of your back or you're going to find yourself constantly getting punched in the nuts or exposing yourself in public. That means all my friends are out of the question, not matter how many times they swear it's just going to be a relaxing tele-handjob.

  • Andyman7714

    Will you please let go of my boobs?
    Sorry, I thought you were falling over there for a bit.
    Now get your hands outta my crotch!
    Sorry again. Thought those were your armpits.
    That's my butt!
    Sorry! Sorry! Sorry!

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Am I the only one who thought this?

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Gingerbread

    Haha I came here to post the exact same thing

  • Konstantin

    For these of us who for some reason miss that one friend who had no concept of personal space but moved out of town a year ago.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    I want a Robo-Yoda

  • TheQiwiMan

    This is seriously so awesome. It's pretty cool now, but imagine how awesome this tech is gonna be in 50 years!

    ...and yeah, there's no possible way this won't be used for sex stuff at some point, it's inevitable.

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's entirely possible for humans to practice and train themselves to use prosthetics. Humans can train to use machines.

    If we can make the controls operable independent of arms one person could have four arms or six arms or... you name it.

  • Jenness

    Might be great for soldiers or people who travel to be able to get some, uhhh, time with the ones they love back home. Awwww.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Brain can't process if this is "sweet" or "sexy"...

    It's both? "Swexy"?

  • Konstantin

    You made me picture it. :(

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    And reach around and grab your wiener, now I will. Herh herh herh.

