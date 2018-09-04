Fusion, A Backpack With Two Robotic Arms That Can Be Controlled By A Remote Operator For Long Distance Collaboration

This is a video introduction and demonstration of Embodied Media's Fusion backpack. The backpack consists of a battery pack, camera, and two robotic arms that can be controlled remotely by someone else via the video feed, so you can collaborate and build something together. I'm thinking a lasting relationship built on trust and mutual respect.

"Fusion" enables body surrogacy by sharing the same point of view of two-person: a surrogate and an operator, and it extends the limbs mobility and actions of the operator using two robotic arms mounted on the surrogate body. These arms can be used independently of the surrogate arms for collaborative scenarios or can be linked to surrogate's arms to be used in remote assisting and supporting scenarios

Interesting. And by interesting I mean you better trust whoever is controlling the Doctor Octopus arms coming out of your back or you're going to find yourself constantly getting punched in the nuts or exposing yourself in public. That means all my friends are out of the question, not matter how many times they swear it's just going to be a relaxing tele-handjob.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees it's only a short matter of time before our first tele-robotic stabbing.