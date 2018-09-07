Freaky Deaky: All The Parts Of A Butterfly As Viewed Through A Scanning Electron Microscope

This is a video highlighting all the different parts of a butterfly (Pseudozizeeria maha -- the pale grass blue butterfly) as viewed through a scanning electron microscope. Crazy, right? Now call me old fashioned, but I prefer viewing butterflies WITH THE NAKED EYE. They're already plenty pretty that way. And what was up with that genitalia? Your guess is probably better than mine. Unless you guessed alien head trophy mount, in which case we tied.

Keep going for the video, which really is worth the minute watch.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees Mother Nature is even crazier up close.