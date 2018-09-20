Finally: A Guy Tries To Drive Under A Spray Tractor, Fails

September 20, 2018

driving-under-tractor.jpg

Note: Some brief language.

Because driving under those crop-dusting spray tractors is apparently all the rage these days, this is the inevitable video of a kid who tried and failed. I only wish there was video of the actual crash so I could know it was real in my heart of hearts. I want it to be so bad, but why wouldn't he film going under? I demand a redo, you just need to go way faster so the suspension sits lower. Trust me, I'll send you a GoPro and some fuzzy dice.

Keep going for the video.

div class="videowrap">

Thanks to Alan B, who agrees you don't know till you try.

