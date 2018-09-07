Finally, A Decent Velociraptor Hatchling Tiki Mug

September 7, 2018

baby-raptor-tiki-mugs-1.jpg

These are the Jurassic Park inspired Baby Raptor Tiki Mugs available from Mondo (search 'raptor' on their website if you're serious about buying me one). The 16-ounce mugs come in three three standard variants: regular (above, $38), Isla Nublar (green glaze, $42), and white and blue ($50, already sold out). There will also be an Alamo Draft House exclusive mug in brown. Now I'm sure you already know this about me, but I love everything tiki related. ESPECIALLY tiki drinks. And dinosaurs, so you can imagine how I'm feeling right now. "Confused about the tingling in your privates?" Should I call my doctor? It's like they just ate a handful of Altoids.

Keep going for shots of the other colorways.

baby-raptor-tiki-mugs-2.jpg

baby-raptor-tiki-mugs-3.jpg

baby-raptor-tiki-mugs-4.jpg

baby-raptor-tiki-mugs-5.jpg

baby-raptor-tiki-mugs-6.jpg

Thanks to Ash, who agrees that, just like me sneaking out of work early to grab a cocktail, life will find a way.

  • The_Wretched

    I would be lost without regular mug coverage.

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Irene R. White

