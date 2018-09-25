Finally, A Decent Skull Themed Toilet Brush And Holder

September 25, 2018

skull-toilet-brush-1.jpg

Because skulls are a great addition to any bathroom, this is the $26 Skullduggery Skeleton Gothic Bathroom Decor Toilet Bowl Brush Set. Sure it's perfect for Halloween, but it's equally suitable year round. There's just no better reminder that one day you're going to die like sitting on the can disastrously crapping your brains out and praying death comes much sooner than later. Just take me now, Lord! We've all been there. Some of us are even there on the regular because of our unhealthy eating habits. Am I there now? Maybe! *toilet flushes in background* That wasn't me, just for the record. I don't believe in courtesy flushes because I care more about planet earth than I do what my coworkers think of me. "You shower like two hours a day." Who are you, my shower scrunchie?

Keep going for one more shot in case you're having trouble making the obvious purchase decision.

skull-toilet-bowl-brush-2.jpg

Thanks to Dunc, who agrees skulls just really add a certain je ne sais quoi to a room that nothing else can.

  • isaiah

    Now this is something I would buy. It's decorative but also most truly reflects my attitude about scrubbing toilets.

  • adsffda

    not sure if disappointed the brush itself isn't skull shaped or happy they didn't compromise it's ability to function for the sake of novelty

    but leaning towards disappointed (especially since they could easily have made the handle unscrew so you could buy a normal replacement head if you needed it)

  • Bling Nye

    If you're like me and drink exclusively from the skulls of your enemies, what do you do with the skulls when you've run out of cupboard space for all your drinking skulls?

    This.

    ...Plus it's a no-brainer to use the skulls of the shitheads and shit-for-brains for these.

  • The_Wretched

    I'll need to mod it to work with those disposable brush head toilet wands. Also, between this item and the firepit skulls, we're getting somewhere on decor.

  • Bling Nye

    If you're gonna mod it, might I suggest googly eyes? https://i.imgur.com/mgdviWn...

  • Jenness

