Fascinating: A Reverse Filter That Lets Larger, Heavier Objects Through, Traps Smaller Ones

This is a video discussion and demonstration of the reverse filter developed by scientists that allows larger, heavier objects to pass through, while trapping smaller, lighter ones. The filter, created out of a self-healing liquid consisting of deionized water and sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS -- a compound commonly found in laundry detergent), works by having a high surface tension that only allows objects with enough kinetic energy to break through. Fascinating. Obviously, I'm going to use a similar filter to sort my diamonds in the future. "What diamonds?" THESE diamonds *dumps bag out on table* "Jesus, are those human teeth?!" Wrong bag, wrong bag, you didn't see anything.

Keep going for the video, which mentions this technology could be used in toilets to let turds pass through then trap their stink in the bowl. Wow, the future really is here.