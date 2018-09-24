Experimenting: Guy Blends iPhone X, Adds Water, Tries To Drink Through Filtering Straw

This is a video of Youtuber TechRax blending a new iPhone X (blowing a hole in the blender in the process), adding water to the mix, then trying to drink it through an ultra-filtering LifeStraw. Oh, and apparently his ceiling fan ripped itself out of the ceiling and fell on his table when he stepped away for a minute. As far as good ideas go, this was a great one. It's refreshing to see someone really pushing the envelope of scientific discovery. "He's an idiot." Pfft, they said the same thing about Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Edison when they were getting their starts. "Really?" Of course not.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alan PM, who agrees he should have ditched the LifeStraw for a krazy straw.