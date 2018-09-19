Dune Buggy Manages To Navigate Up Near-Vertical Cliff

This is a video of a dune buggy somehow managing to climb an incredibly steep sand cliff all the way to the top. If I were a betting man, I would not have bet that it could be done. Thankfully, albeit very painfully, I'm not a betting man anymore after last Sunday's football games. "That explains the wheelchair." My bookie tried to feed me my kneecaps! "How were they?" Way tougher than my penis.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Daniel L, who agrees that is not the buggy you want to see coming when you're trying to build a sandcastle.