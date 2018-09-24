Double The Deadly: Two-Headed Copperhead Snake Found In Virginia

This is a shot and short video of a young two-headed copperhead (aka Two Cents) found by a Virginia woman in her neighbor's yard (what she was doing in her neighbor's yard is unknown, although I suspect hijinx). Some more info while I give my cubicle a thorough once-over for snakes:

In a statement on Friday, Sept. 21, the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro posted details from the radiographs that they did on the rare snake: It appears as though the left head is more dominant - it's generally more active and responsive to stimulus. Radiographs revealed that the two-headed snake has two tracheas [the left one is more developed], two esophaguses [the right one is more developed], and the two heads share one heart and one set of lungs. Based on the anatomy, it would be better for the right head to eat, but it may be a challenge since the left head appears more dominant. As for what will happen to this little baby two-headed killer, [Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries specialist John] Kleopfer also said that, "With a little luck and care, we hope to eventually donate it to a zoological facility for exhibit."

Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "You need this for your traveling circus." Exactly. But first-- "You need a traveling circus." And I want you to be my ringleader. Granted the pay is shit and you'll probably die within the first month, but what do you say? "No." Come on, I'll let you bunk with Frog Man! "Who's that?" *catches fly with tongue* You're looking at him. "I really wish I wasn't." I think the same thing in front of the mirror every morning.

