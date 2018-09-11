Demonstration Of Auditorium's Automated Seating Reconfiguration

September 11, 2018

This is a timelapse demonstration of the futuristic auditorium seating in the Swiss Tech Convention Center. The seating platforms, developed by Gala Systems, use "a complex network of spiral lifts which can reconfigure the number, arrangement, and height of 2,300 of its seats with the push of a button." Impressive. No word how many people have been crushed to death underneath the seats while scouring for loose change, but I'm not above risking my life for a quarter. "I'll give you twenty cents to chew through your computer's power cable." Find another nickel and you've got yourself a deal.

Keep going for the whole video while I reminisce about the days of folding chairs.

Thanks to hairless, who intends to build the first auditorium with all rocking chair seating, just like the porch at Cracker Barrel.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Why is there even an option for the front rows to go higher than the back rows? You know that's how the guy who built the darn thing sets it whenever he shows up with front row seats.

  • Jenness

    I would do nothing but obsess over how I was going to be squished and die in that chair if I had to sit in it.

  • Matt

    I'm an engineer, and although this looks fantastic and is exceptionally complex... many engineers probably quit or got fired due to being worked to death to develop this contraption.

  • The_Wretched

    How long until there's a "tragic mishap"? Either hacker, bug or demonic possession of the premises.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Do you want that in real time, or time lapse time?

  • Corky McButterpants

    Let's see how clever it is once 6 months worth of chewing gum has fell out of those seats!

  • Doog

    How long until some kid hacks the thing and makes the chair arrangement look like a Penis.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Pretty sure that’s already a default setting.

  • Doog

    This changes everything!

    Well the seats at least.

