Cruisin': Injured Turtle Gets A LEGO Wheelchair

September 27, 2018

box-turtle-with-lego-wheelchair.jpg

This is a video of an eastern box turtle that was outfitted with a custom LEGO wheelchair by vets at the Maryland Zoo after being found in a nearby park with fractures in his plastron (the bottom part of the shell). The temporary wheelchair allows the turtle full mobility while the fractures heal. "Righteous, little bro!" Michelangelo, ladies and gentlemen!

Zoo officials say there aren't devices small enough for turtles to use so they got creative and drew sketches of a customized wheelchair. The sketches were then sent to a friend, who is also a LEGO enthusiast.


"The sketches proved to be a success and the turtle received his very own multi-colored LEGO brick wheelchair just a few weeks after surgery. The turtle is roughly the size of a grapefruit. The small LEGO frame surrounds his shell and sits on four LEGO wheels," said Garrett Fraess, veterinary extern at the zoo.

Happy endings. You may also recall this turtle and this other one who were outfitted with LEGO wheels to aid in their mobility. And who can forget that tortoise who used a LEGO scooter to beat the hare in a race? "That didn't happen." No, Aesop just didn't tell the whole story because he had an agenda.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Gregory CC, who agrees there's nothing you can't build with LEGO if you believe in yourself.

It Happens: Mom Afraid Of Virtual Reality Simulation Unknowingly Comforts Herself With Dog's Ass

Previous Story

I'm Gonna Be So Fancy: Finally, An Affordable Globe Liquor Decanter

Next Story
  • Bling Nye

    They see me rollin They hatin
    Patrolin and tryna catch me ridin turtly

  • Ollie Williams

    That turtle is high as shit.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: building things, i like turtles, i'm flying jack!, lego, look at him go!, medical, ninja turtles, plastic, problem solving, solving problems, sure why not, whatever works, whee!, wheelchair, wheels, zombie jonathan is into this, zoo, zoom zoom
Previous Post
Next Post