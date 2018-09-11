Cleaning Up: AfterCourse Post-Sex Wipes

September 11, 2018

These are AfterCourse post-coitus cleaning wipes (~$16 for a pack of ten). They're natural, flushable wipes infused with essential oils to wipe all the sex off your privates and leave you feeling fresh. Please note: they are not guaranteed to remove regret. Also I know the packaging says STD wipes, but in this case that actually stands for Safe Trusted Decision, so they're not gonna prevent any disease either. Don't have $16 to spend on sex wipes but still want that fresh, post-sex feeling? Do what every normal person does and stuff your pockets with wet-naps the next time you're at a barbecue restaurant. PROTIP: that lemony burn means they're working.

Thanks to Ash, who pointed out that Danna, a verified Amazon purchaser (and not a person who just posts funny reviews for giggles), had this to say bout the wipes after clearly confusing them for another purchase:


Customer Review
5.0 out of 5 stars
This is by far the best jarred Kimchi on the Market
By Danna on May 17, 2018
Verified Purchase

This is by far the best jarred Kimchi on the Market. My husband LOVEs Kimchi, he grew up on it and has had his aunts home made and store bought and this is the best. I will even eat more that a bite of this brand.

3 people found this helpful

[Editor's Note: Make that 4]

  • Jenness

    I get why street hookers might need this because there is no access to clean water on the street - but then you wouldn't want to waste $16 for only ten unless you raise your prices. I'm not sure what costs what but am thinking this isn't a financially sound investment for people who don't have access to clean water.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Fun fact: you can also use these during dinner IF you order the pre fixe menu.

  • Andyman7714

    Just wear a friggin' body condom already.

  • Carlos Bustamante

    Screw these people. there is no such thing as a flushable wipe. Take a shower you dirty hooker!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Well at least they aren’t retardedly overpri-

  • The_Wretched

    I'm a fan of soap and water. Washing is a thing.

  • Munihausen
