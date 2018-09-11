Cleaning Up: AfterCourse Post-Sex Wipes

These are AfterCourse post-coitus cleaning wipes (~$16 for a pack of ten). They're natural, flushable wipes infused with essential oils to wipe all the sex off your privates and leave you feeling fresh. Please note: they are not guaranteed to remove regret. Also I know the packaging says STD wipes, but in this case that actually stands for Safe Trusted Decision, so they're not gonna prevent any disease either. Don't have $16 to spend on sex wipes but still want that fresh, post-sex feeling? Do what every normal person does and stuff your pockets with wet-naps the next time you're at a barbecue restaurant. PROTIP: that lemony burn means they're working.

Thanks to Ash, who pointed out that Danna, a verified Amazon purchaser (and not a person who just posts funny reviews for giggles), had this to say bout the wipes after clearly confusing them for another purchase:



Customer Review

5.0 out of 5 stars

This is by far the best jarred Kimchi on the Market

By Danna on May 17, 2018

Verified Purchase

This is by far the best jarred Kimchi on the Market. My husband LOVEs Kimchi, he grew up on it and has had his aunts home made and store bought and this is the best. I will even eat more that a bite of this brand.

3 people found this helpful

[Editor's Note: Make that 4]