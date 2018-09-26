Cat Lets A Severed Zombie Hand Halloween Prop Massage Her Butt For A While

This is a short video of Kiko the cat allowing a battery-operated severed zombie hand Halloween prop to massage her butt for a while before deciding she's done more than enough entertaining her owners for the day and peacing out. You think maybe she thought it was a real hand at first? I did. "You're not the sharpest knife in the drawer, are you, GW?" Not after that ride in the garbage disposal, no.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Catherine F, for inspiring me to buy two of these hands and treating myself to the world's saddest spa day.