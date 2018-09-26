Cat Lets A Severed Zombie Hand Halloween Prop Massage Her Butt For A While

September 26, 2018

This is a short video of Kiko the cat allowing a battery-operated severed zombie hand Halloween prop to massage her butt for a while before deciding she's done more than enough entertaining her owners for the day and peacing out. You think maybe she thought it was a real hand at first? I did. "You're not the sharpest knife in the drawer, are you, GW?" Not after that ride in the garbage disposal, no.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Catherine F, for inspiring me to buy two of these hands and treating myself to the world's saddest spa day.

Guy Trying To Drive Repo'd Truck Off Back of Tow

Previous Story

A Short, Fascinating Look At The Lives Of Garden Eels

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awwww, body parts, cats, chunky butt, halloween, having a great time, here kitty kitty, living the dream, massage, okay that's enough, pet me -- with your eyes, pets, pretty kitty, so that's what that looks like, video, zombies
Previous Post
Next Post