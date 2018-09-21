Capcom Selling $22,000 Solid Gold Mega Man To Celebrate Franchise's 30th Anniversary

Capcom has announced the release of 5-inch, 3.2-ounce, solid 24-carat gold Mega Man (Rockman) statues to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the franchise. They cost $22,000. You rich but not that rich? They're also selling a 2.3-inch, 0.7-ounce version for $6,300. Obviously, with the price of gold hovering right around $1,200 an ounce, it would be significantly cheaper to make your own. And significantly cheaper than that to not even want a solid gold Mega Man statue. But we can't always help what we want, which is why I want you to take this knife and cut one of my kidneys out. "There's already a huge scar back here." Damn, I forgot I bought that solid gold Godzilla statue. Okay just take the other one.

Keep going for a few more shots.

Thanks to wilmersama, who agrees this will look perfect by the sink in the guest bathroom.