Bohemian Rhapsody Performed By 28 People On Trombones

September 12, 2018

This is a video of tromboner Christopher Bill and 27 friends performing Queen's iconic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' entirely on trombones at the 2018 International Trombone Festival in Iowa City, Iowa, which someone must have deleted from my Google Calendar because that is obviously not something I would have missed.

Keep going for the video and judge for yourself if trombones are Bohemian Rhapsody appropriate (I vote yes but I also always vote for the least popular map in multiplayer shooters and people hate me).

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it would be cool to have a lot of friends with similar interests as your own to do things with. MUST BE NICE.

  • Shiela Dixon

    excellent use of the word 'tromboner' GW, it's my favourite word for the species.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Fun to watch, but without watching the video it's a lot less impressive. Just sounds like when I'd play a song on my keyboard and switch it from 'piano' to 'trumpet'.

  • Jenness

    Who else sang at the top of their lungs to this? I know I did

  • TheQiwiMan

    Maybe not the TOP of my lungs, but definitely at least at 30% up.

  • TheMajesticWaterRuffalo

    This blows.

