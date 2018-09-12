Bohemian Rhapsody Performed By 28 People On Trombones

This is a video of tromboner Christopher Bill and 27 friends performing Queen's iconic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' entirely on trombones at the 2018 International Trombone Festival in Iowa City, Iowa, which someone must have deleted from my Google Calendar because that is obviously not something I would have missed.

Keep going for the video and judge for yourself if trombones are Bohemian Rhapsody appropriate (I vote yes but I also always vote for the least popular map in multiplayer shooters and people hate me).

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it would be cool to have a lot of friends with similar interests as your own to do things with. MUST BE NICE.