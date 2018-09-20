Bob Ross Toaster (Allegedly) Burns A Smiling Bob Ross Face Onto Your Bread

This is the $40 Bob Ross Toaster from Uncanny Brands. It's supposed to burn Bob Ross's iconic smiling face onto your toast, but based on the real-life results (included after the jump), he looks more like a coffee stain. The details of his face are just way too fine to expect them to translate to bread. *shrug* Oh well, at least the sticker from the side of the toaster will look cool on my Trapper Keeper.

Keep going for some not very happy little toasts and a video.

Thanks to Ernest H, who agrees there's no day that Bob Ross can't brighten.