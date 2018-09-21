Beautiful 12,000 Piece Rainbow Domino Wall Spiral Getting Knocked Down

September 21, 2018

This is a video of the 12,000 domino rainbow spiral constructed by Hevesh5, Sprice Machines, and Dynamic Domino over the course of two days, and knocked down in only a matter of seconds. But, just like a frienemy at the bar who's gotten too drunk, it really is glorious to watch fall.

Keep going for the whole video including timelapse build, and knock-down and reversal in regular speed and slow motion from two angles.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees the key to building a domino maze and it not getting toppled before it's finished is watching other people make them on Youtube. It's very low stress.

Kid Scares Dad Replacing Flooring, Dad Falls Through Bottom Of Trailer

Previous Story

Modern Internet Company Logos Reimagined As 1970's - 1990's Animated Television Intros

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: ashes to ashes we all fall down, colors, domino maze, dominos, everybody needs a hobby, knocking things down, look at all our different colored hats, look at all the pretty colors!, rainbow, taste the rainbow, time consuming, video
Previous Post
Next Post