Beautiful 12,000 Piece Rainbow Domino Wall Spiral Getting Knocked Down

This is a video of the 12,000 domino rainbow spiral constructed by Hevesh5, Sprice Machines, and Dynamic Domino over the course of two days, and knocked down in only a matter of seconds. But, just like a frienemy at the bar who's gotten too drunk, it really is glorious to watch fall.

Keep going for the whole video including timelapse build, and knock-down and reversal in regular speed and slow motion from two angles.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees the key to building a domino maze and it not getting toppled before it's finished is watching other people make them on Youtube. It's very low stress.