Video Of Balloon Animals Reanimating After Being Frozen In Liquid Nitrogen

September 5, 2018

This is a video from the folks at Youtube channel Real Physics Live from Texas A&M of some balloon animals being frozen in liquid nitrogen, completely losing their shape, then reanimating themselves as they warm back up to room temperature. Why does it happen? Because incredibly cold air takes up significantly less space than warm air. Mister Wizard taught me that. This also explains why a lot of my friends are so fat. "Because they're so full of hot air!" That's what I was implying, yes. Plus they eat like shit and never respond to my texts.

Keep going for the whole video, then watch an hour of Mister Wizard on Youtube like I just did.

Thanks to All Out, who clearly always gives it 100%. Me? I usually max at about a quarter out then I'm ready for a nap to replenish my mana.

NASA Considering Endorsements, Naming Rights For Missions And Rockets

Previous Story

Modder Adds A Magneto Character Script To Grand Theft Auto V

Next Story
  • TheQiwiMan
  • Jenness

    Did you dip it in liquid nitrogen and then pull it out to see if it would go back to it's normal size?

  • TheQiwiMan

    GET OUT OF MY HEAD

    (and into my car)

  • James Mcelroy

    I wonder how many takes this took. I've done this before and the super-cooled balloons can crack and develop pinholes very easily.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I just finished reading 'the calculating stars', an alternative history novel about the space race if a Chicxulub sized asteroid (the dinasour killer) obliterated DC right after Sputnik, in which Mr. Wizard has a minor role. Explaining the book to my wife yesterday, I discovered she doesn't know who Mr. Wizard is (!!). Weird.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: air, balloon animals, balloons, cold, doing science, ether, experimenting, fascinating, gases, liquid nitrogen, physics, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, video, warm, you're hired for my next bday party also if you could bring a face painter that would be great
Previous Post
Next Post