Awww: Boy Gets Woken Up At School, Immediately Puts On Plastic Chair Like A Backpack

September 5, 2018

This is a cell phone video of a computer screen of some security cam footage from a kindergarten where a boy fell asleep, gets woken up by a teacher after class has ended, then in his confused state puts on a plastic chair like its his backpack. Hey -- it happens. At least he didn't poop himself when he got tapped playing duck, duck, goose like that poor little bastard in my kindergarten class. "I had to bring him a change of clothes more days than I didn't that year." Mom! "By first grade I learned to just leave a five pack of Fruit-Of-The-Looms with the school nurse every Monday." Stop! "A lot of times those still didn't last a week." Please! "I'm talking about multiple accidents a day, just so we're clear." You know this is why I never bring dates over for dinner, right?

Keep going for two versions of the video in case one doesn't work.

Thanks to Caroline, who agrees maybe he just wanted to guarantee himself a seat on the school bus.

  • TheQiwiMan

    We've all been there.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Happened to me after 10 shots of vodka. What's this kid's excuse?

  • TheQiwiMan

    Little dude was hittin the juice box pretty hard..

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i'm impressed that the kid could sleep through that earthquake

  • Jenness

    Poor little tired pumpkin. That was so sweet. I wish they would have helped him out of it a bit sooner though. So huggable!

  • James Mcelroy

    i love it.

