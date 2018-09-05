Awww: Boy Gets Woken Up At School, Immediately Puts On Plastic Chair Like A Backpack

This is a cell phone video of a computer screen of some security cam footage from a kindergarten where a boy fell asleep, gets woken up by a teacher after class has ended, then in his confused state puts on a plastic chair like its his backpack. Hey -- it happens. At least he didn't poop himself when he got tapped playing duck, duck, goose like that poor little bastard in my kindergarten class. "I had to bring him a change of clothes more days than I didn't that year." Mom! "By first grade I learned to just leave a five pack of Fruit-Of-The-Looms with the school nurse every Monday." Stop! "A lot of times those still didn't last a week." Please! "I'm talking about multiple accidents a day, just so we're clear." You know this is why I never bring dates over for dinner, right?

Keep going for two versions of the video in case one doesn't work.

