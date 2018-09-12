Australian Woman Hears 'Sliding And Banging' Coming From Her Attic At Night (SPOILER: Snake Fight)

This is a video of snake wrangler Max Jackson (Max Johnson would have been even sweeter) responding to a call in Mount Coolum, Queensland, Australia from a woman who complained about 'sliding and banging' noises coming from her attic at night. The culprit? GHOSTS. Just kidding, two male carpet pythons doing battle after catching the scent of a female. Hoo-ah! Get it? "Al Pacino from Scent Of A Woman." You're good.

Sure enough when I jumped into the roof cavity I found two male Carpet Pythons (each about 2-2.5m) combating! This is typical behavior during the breeding season, but not always seen. I ended up relocating both snakes out of her roof to some nearby habitat where they could continue the battle.

Ahahahahha, he relocated them so they could continue their battle. As a huge fan of doing battle, I've gotta respect that. The last thing you want as a snake in the heat of a battle is to get bagged up in a pillowcase and dropped off somewhere nowhere near your opponent when you're convinced you were just about to finish him. 'I was so close -- I'd already tore his arms and legs off' I imagine both would-be champions thinking sadly to themselves before emotional eating like a dozen rats.

Keep going for the video.

