Arizona Restaurant's Fried Rattlesnake With A Side Of Vertebrae

This is a shot of the fried rattlesnake platter available from Rustler's Rooste in Phoenix, Arizona. Apparently rattlesnake is a common dish in the area *waits to be surprised, isn't* but this is a unique take on the dish on account that it's served with a side of deep fried rattlesnake vertebrae. *eyeing menu* Yeah I'll just have the cheese fries.

Their specialty's reputation is partially because of the quality and flavor of their fried rattlesnake bites, but also can be attributed to the fact that it comes with a side of fried snake vertebrae. That's how you know they're breaking down the snakes in house.

Ordering Rustler's Rooste's fried rattlesnake means you'll get a hefty portion alongside prickly pear cactus fries and a side of chipotle ranch for dipping.

One of the guys from Foodbeast who recently tried the fried rattlesnake mentioned it "kind of tasted like pieces of popcorn chicken," which shouldn't come as any surprise because almost all deep fried meat tastes kind of like popcorn chicken. 'I've completely run out of flavors!' I imagine God saying as he threw up his hands on the end of the sixth day.

Thanks to my friend Jackie, who still remembers a time when seasoned tater tots were plenty exotic for the adventurous eater.