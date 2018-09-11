Arizona Restaurant's Fried Rattlesnake With A Side Of Vertebrae

September 11, 2018

deed-fried-rattlesnake.jpg

This is a shot of the fried rattlesnake platter available from Rustler's Rooste in Phoenix, Arizona. Apparently rattlesnake is a common dish in the area *waits to be surprised, isn't* but this is a unique take on the dish on account that it's served with a side of deep fried rattlesnake vertebrae. *eyeing menu* Yeah I'll just have the cheese fries.

Their specialty's reputation is partially because of the quality and flavor of their fried rattlesnake bites, but also can be attributed to the fact that it comes with a side of fried snake vertebrae. That's how you know they're breaking down the snakes in house.


Ordering Rustler's Rooste's fried rattlesnake means you'll get a hefty portion alongside prickly pear cactus fries and a side of chipotle ranch for dipping.

One of the guys from Foodbeast who recently tried the fried rattlesnake mentioned it "kind of tasted like pieces of popcorn chicken," which shouldn't come as any surprise because almost all deep fried meat tastes kind of like popcorn chicken. 'I've completely run out of flavors!' I imagine God saying as he threw up his hands on the end of the sixth day.

Thanks to my friend Jackie, who still remembers a time when seasoned tater tots were plenty exotic for the adventurous eater.

A 17.5-Foot Inflatable Fortnight Battle Bus Front Yard Halloween Decoration

Previous Story

Demonstration Of Auditorium's Automated Seating Reconfiguration

Next Story
  • Jenness

    Rattlesnake is actually pretty good eatin'. I vote for this 100000x over those freaks who want us to eat f**ng bugs.

  • Nick Pappagiorgio

    It's not that it's COMMON around here, it's just not hard to get. Also, rattlesnake is really tasty -- it really does taste like fried chicken.

  • TheQiwiMan

    WOULD

    EAT

  • Doog

    I would legit eat fried rattlesnake. Like, I'd eat one right now, because I skipped lunch and am slowly falling apart as my inside eats itself.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I feel ya bromie. Same boat. 🙁

  • Doog

    The struggle is real

  • Wooder

    I think the snakes should be all around you (ceiling, ground, cages) and you just point at one and say "I'll eat that one".

    They also have deep fryers around and you just dip your snake in...no double dipping!

  • Doog

    Like the lobster tank at Red Lobster?

  • Wooder

    Exactly! but free roaming...Its a Fear Factor restaurant!

  • The_Wretched

    Can people get prions from snake nerve tissue?

  • Munihausen

    "prions" is an underutilized word

  • James Mcelroy

    sure, there are prions in all meat, and in all of us. Now, whether you have a reaction that causes them to replicate uncontrollably and lead to some horrible TSE...that I don't know.

  • Munihausen

    Deliciousssss

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: deep frying things, different strokes for different folks, eating things, feeling adventurous, food, hmm, how exotic, indiana jones is not into this, meat, snakes, snakes -- why'd it have to be snakes?, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post