Animator Demonstrates 50 Ways To Say Goodbye

This is a video of animator Kevin Parry demonstrating 50 different ways to say goodbye (previously: his 50 different ways of doing other things series). I'd say I've used about half of them. Man, fingers crossed Kevin demonstrates 50 ways to leave your lover next, so I can finally see just what the hell Paul Simon was talking about. I'm still not convinced he even knows fifty ways, because so far all I've got is 1) slipping out the back, 2) making a new plan, 3) hopping on the bus, 4) dropping off the key, and 5) not responding to texts.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees the best goodbye is the French goodbye.