An Online Museum Dedicated To 1995 - 2005 Web Design

This is the Web Design Museum, an online museum that "exhibits over 900 carefully selected and sorted web sites that show web design trends between the years 1995 and 2005." You can sort websites by year, category or style, or just click around randomly like a normal person with little to no attention span. What a pleasant trip down memory lane that was, wasn't it? "Not really." Nope, how much did we pay to get into this museum anyways? "It was free." Thank God, now let's go blow all our money in the gift shop.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees Geekologie belongs in a museum, albeit in an adults-only gallery like the curtained sectioned of a video rental store.