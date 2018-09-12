An Insanely Impressive Trailer For A Shot-For-Shot Live-Action Remake Of Toy Story 3

This is the trailer for a fan made, live-action, shot-for-shot remake of Toy Story 3 allegedly being completed by 2019. I can't even imagine how much time and effort went into this, but I think it's safe to say more than all the effort I've ever put into everything in my life, combined and squared.

For way too many years now, my brother and I (with the support of our awesome family and friends) have been working on a shot-for-shot recreation of Toy Story 3. This project has been an incredible undertaking, and we've made the decision to have this complete by 2019. At this time, I'm not quite sure what a release will look like, but I do know that this has to be done by next year. We're both pursuing college and full-time careers right now, and it's time to wrap this side-project up.

Great work, guys, I can't wait to see the whole thing. Although I should probably watch the actual movie first. *shrug* My mom said it's too sad for me, and she knows me better than anybody besides my imaginary friend. Now -- are you thinking what I'm thinking? "These guys are trying to score Disney jobs." Exactly, fingers crossed they opt to be Jungle Cruise guides, because I'd love to meet them in real life.

Keep going for the trailer.