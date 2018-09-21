Aliens Are Among Us: Gulper Eel Displays Its Giant Gaping Maw

This is a video of a rarely seen deep-sea gulper eel (aka pelican eel, clearly a water type of Pokemon) going through its defensive protocol after being approached by an unmanned submersible. It starts with a classic barrel roll, then blows its balloon head up until its huge and does some shakes before finally unhinging its giant gaping jaws towards the threat. I don't know about you, but that would definitely send me swimming in the opposite direction -- I don't care if the thing is only two feet long. I've bolted from far less terrifying fish in the past. "He ran straight through a glass door at Red Lobster." Thanks for that, honey.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with delightful scientist commentary.

Thanks to Cuban Pete, who agrees the deep sea is where the aliens are hiding from us whiel preparing to launch their attack.