A Journey To The Black Hole At The Heart Of The Milky Way Galaxy

This is a video created by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) using 26 years of the telescopic data they've collected to provide a journey to the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. Some more info while I pop some popcorn: "I thought you hated popcorn." God, I'm grabbing a beer, okay?

This zoom video sequence starts with a broad view of the Milky Way. We then dive into the dusty central region to take a much closer look. There lurks a 4-million solar mass black hole, surrounded by a swarm of stars orbiting rapidly. We first see the stars in motion, thanks to 26 years of data from ESO's telescopes. We then see an even closer view of one of the stars, known as S2, passing very close to the black hole in May 2018. The final part shows a simulation of the motions of the stars.

Man, how cool would actually be to travel the ~26,000 light years to the center of the galaxy THEN DIVE RIGHT IN THAT BLACK HOLE.? Now that's how you get your name in the history books (or the future books, who knows!). And imagine if you survived -- now that's how you get your named talked about in hushed tones behind your back. 'Did you see Mr. Blackhole? He's different now.' Right? What's up with all those tentacles?

Keep going for the video.

