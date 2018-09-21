A Very Cleverly Designed Glockenspiel Playing LEGO Automaton

This is a video demonstration of the very impressive little automaton created by LEGO builder Daniele Benedettelli. LEGO Ludwig van Beethoven performs a song on the five key glockenspiel whenever his crank is turned or motor engaged. As you can see, its movement is entirely 'programmed' on the little train that passes by in the form of block pieces with varying depth (detail shown in the second half of the video). Now that is a clever design. Maybe not as clever as my latest LEGO design, but I've been petitioning for LEGO to make me Master Builder for years. "We're not releasing a series of erotic playsets." Customers demand it!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ash, who agrees when somebody makes a LEGO automaton of Lynyrd Skynyrd performing the entirety of 'Free Bird' we'll have reached the pinnacle of human achievement.