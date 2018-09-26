A Short, Fascinating Look At The Lives Of Garden Eels

September 26, 2018

This is a short video episode of ScieneTake, produced by The New York Times, discussing the fascinating, albeit incredibly stationary, lives of garden eels. Are these what Ursula was turning all the merpeople into in The Little Mermaid? "Those were polyps." I was about to say, those were definitely more terrifying looking than these little sea pencils. If you had to choose to be any animal in the ocean, what would you pick? "A shark!" Because I would choose to continue being me, standing knee deep in the surf on a tropical beach, piña colada in hand. "But--" I didn't say you had to live in the ocean, Toothy.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Catherine F, who informed me she'd choose to be a mermaid, which is the only other acceptable answer and I hope your realize your dreams.

  • Wooder

    Looks like my weird neighbours trying to look over the fence discreetly...(as I pull up my pants and put a shirt on)

  • TheQiwiMan

    Sand is GW comment section.

    Eels are Eric Ord.

    Swimmer that makes them scurry back into their holes is Jenness stealin his FIRST.

  • Jenness

    Just thinking about all those times I squished my feet into the sand because it felt good to be stuck. Freaky. LOL

