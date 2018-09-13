A Pykrete Based Non-Melting (Very Slow Melting) Popsicle

These are a couple shots and a timelapse of a popsicle created by 'London food design agency Bombas and Parr' using a pykrete inspired recipe to prevent melting. Traditional pykrete (links to Wikipedia) contains about 14% wood fiber (ie sawdust), and was originally developed during World War II with the intention of building giant floating runways in the ocean (which never saw fruition). It's significantly stronger than regular ice, and more similar to concrete. And, thanks to its low thermal conductivity, melts much slower than plain ice. In the case of this popsicle, an edible fruit fiber has been substituted for the sawdust, although I've found sawdust plenty edible itself in the past. Also, I thought melting was part of what made popsicles, popsicles. I like it all soft and goopy. I don't want it all hard on my teeth, and certainly nothing like concrete. You know what, I think I'll just have a milkshake instead. "Is that all?" Make it two, and the half-gallon size, please. "Is that all?" And six foot-long chili cheese dogs. "And is that all?" Listen, if you're hoping I'm going ask for your number it's not gonna happen.

Keep going for the timelapse, which represents an hour at 24°C (~75°F).

Thanks again to K Diddie, who agrees the best two popsicle treats are rocket-pops and orange creamsicle bars, but not in that order.