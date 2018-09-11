A 17.5-Foot Inflatable Fortnight Battle Bus Front Yard Halloween Decoration

This is the officially licensed 17.5-foot Fortnight Battle Bus inflatable front yard Halloween (or all the time) decoration. It's available on Amazon for $400 and everywhere else for around $450 - $500. It's perfect for your elderly neighbors having no clue where the hell it's from. Is that Ms. Frizzle's Magic School Bus? It just sucks you can't easily get inside to hang out and chill with your friends. Where we dropping boys? Personally, I've only played Fortnight a single time at a friend's house. "And at your own house?" At least 3,000 hours.

Keep going for shots from all around.

Thanks to TL, who wants to know what percentage Fortnight playing trick-or-treaters this year are going to be dressed as their characters. My guess is at least 120%.