A 17.5-Foot Inflatable Fortnight Battle Bus Front Yard Halloween Decoration

September 11, 2018

fortnight-battle-bus-1.jpg

This is the officially licensed 17.5-foot Fortnight Battle Bus inflatable front yard Halloween (or all the time) decoration. It's available on Amazon for $400 and everywhere else for around $450 - $500. It's perfect for your elderly neighbors having no clue where the hell it's from. Is that Ms. Frizzle's Magic School Bus? It just sucks you can't easily get inside to hang out and chill with your friends. Where we dropping boys? Personally, I've only played Fortnight a single time at a friend's house. "And at your own house?" At least 3,000 hours.

Keep going for shots from all around.

fortnight-battle-bus-2.jpg

fortnight-battle-bus-4.jpg

fortnight-battle-bus-3.jpg

fortnight-battle-bus-5.jpg

Thanks to TL, who wants to know what percentage Fortnight playing trick-or-treaters this year are going to be dressed as their characters. My guess is at least 120%.

  • Jenness

    For $400 I would need it to be able to be driven.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Tried to get into Fortnight. Just don’t see the appeal.

  • Irina Abramovich

    1st.=)

  • Eric Ord

    RUDE

  • Irina Abramovich

    =)

