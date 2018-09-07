A 1,000-Piece Lenticular Jigsaw Puzzle With Pieces That Change Color Depending On The Angle They're Viewed From

This is the 1000 Changing Colours jigsaw puzzle created by artist Clemens Habicht (available HERE for $100). The entire surface of the puzzle is covered in a lenticular lens, so each piece can look like two different colors depending on the angle from which it's viewed. That sounds like fun. *already starts biting inside of cheek, pulling hair out by the handful* Per someone who's allegedly completed the puzzle:

it was definitely challenging but two things made it doable: first, the holo effect is made using lenticular imaging, which uses parallel tiny tubular lenses for lack of a better word so that you see the different colors at different angles, and that gives the entire surface a consistent grain which I could use to orient the pieces. Secondly, every piece was two colors, and along a gradient, so I could sort by the color pairs and find all the green/magenta pieces and separate them from the green/red or blue/yellow, etc.

Well that doesn't sound so bad. I mean if I could finish one of these previously posted impossible all black or white micro puzzles (FULL DISCLOSURE: I couldn't), I bet I could do this one too. AND in under five minutes. One minute to dump and spread out all the pieces on the kitchen table, another minute to stare at them, and then three to concentrate really hard and remember where I hid the lighter fluid and matches from myself.

Keep going for one more shot of the rainbow.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me the greatest puzzle of all time is love and not The Da Vinci Code like I would have guessed.