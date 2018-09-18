85-Year Old Man Chases Armed Robbers From Betting Shop

This is the security cam footage from a Bar One Racing betting shop in Ireland of an 85-year old man chasing off three burglars carrying hammers and a sawed-off shotgun. The shotgun I understand, but if the next two best weapons in your arsenal are hammers maybe you aren't ready for a crime spree just yet. The old man even holds his own against one of the Hammer Bros, and I'd argue he's just as strong if not stronger than that guy. I strongly suggest these degenerates consider a different career path, because it doesn't look like the whole criminal mastermind thing is going to work out for them. Maybe they should do something more outdoorsy. Like what's it called when you help grow plants? "A farmer?" No.... "A horticulturist?" Fertilizer -- these guys should be fertilizer.

Keep going for the video of an 85-year old man who doesn't care there's a shotgun pointed at him.

