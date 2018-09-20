183.9MPH: Video Of The New Land-Speed Record On A Bicycle

September 20, 2018

This is a video from the custom drag racer pulling bicyclist Denise Mueller-Korenek along the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah as she sets the new world record for fastest paced land-speed on a bicycle, topping out at 183.9MPH after disconnecting from her tow cable, and smoking the previous record of 166.9MPH set in 1995 by Fred Rompelberg. Let me probably not be the first at all to say that is entirely too fast to be riding on a bicycle. For reference, terminal velocity for a human in free fall is reached after about 12 seconds and tops out at around 122MPH, which sucks because I was really hoping to be doing at least 150MPH when my bike finally hit the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

Keep going for this video (tow cable disconnect at 1:28), as well as a another one with shots from the dragster's cockpit and outside for a little bit more perspective.

Thanks to Marcy, who agrees if you dream it, you can achieve it. Don't let anyone stop you, especially not a parent yelling, "Stop, get down from there!"

  • Jenness

    Just one misplaced rock and you're dead? yeah no. Not the sport for me.

  • TheQiwiMan

    There must be a Venn diagram somewhere showing one circle of “People who are driven to do extraordinary things in the name of competition”, another circle of “People who wish to die in spectacular ways”, and where they overlap “Guinness Book of World Record Winners”.

  • Closet Nerd

    NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE

  • sizzlepants

    How is this really accomplishing anything?

    I get it takes ability and effort to not crash, sure. But the speed is entirely generated by a vehicle. So how is -she- actually setting a land speed record? She spends the entire time after the tow cable releases riding in the slipstream pocket created by the vehicle.

  • 😆😄

    My thoughts exactly... not really a record of anything if you take away all the wind resistance.

  • Kent

    Is there propulsion being added by the slipstream or is it a neutral wind block?

  • No propulsion, but removing probably 90+% coefficient of drag. The real accomplishment is staying alive I guess, but what they don't mention is how incredibly high the gearing of this bike has to be. Even without the wind drag at 180 the drag on the wheel in the sand has to be very relevant as well.

