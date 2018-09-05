109-Year Old Takes Advantage Of 'Take Your Age As A Percentage Off Your Bill' Deal At Restaurant For Her Birthday, Gets Paid To Eat There

109-year old Montana woman Helen Self celebrated her most recent birthday with a dinner at the Montana Club restaurant, which honors birthdays by allowing a patron to take their age as a percentage off their bill (i.e. if you're turning 30, you get 30% off). But since Helen was turning 109, she ate her shrimp dinner (she opted for no steak this year) for free and got 9% of the cost of her meal returned to her in cash (rounded up to a whopping $2). A sweet deal! I mean, provided you're cool being 109, which I am not. The 100's and 200's were both hard for me. "That's right -- I forgot you were a 400-year old undead warlock!" That hurts, just how many other undead warlocks are you friends with? "A couple?" Those people are liars. "And you?" I am the only undead warlock you know.

