Yikes: Another Realistically Rendered Homer Simpson

August 20, 2018

homer-irl-1.jpg

Remember that image of Homer Simpson rendered in real life by digital artist pixeloo? Where here's another one recently completed by artist Miguel Vasquez (previously: his real life SpongeBob and Patrick). As you can see, he still looks like a complete nightmare. Also a lot like my friend Pat W. Don't tell him that though, save it for me the next time we get in an argument.

homer-irl-2.jpg

homer-irl-3.jpg

homer-irl-4.jpg

homer-irl-5.jpg

Thanks to my buddy John L, who agrees everybody knows a Homer in real life. "Yeah, and I'm looking at him." What's that supposed to mean? "I'm talking about you." D'oh!

Woman Falling Through Ceiling Of Convenience Store Gets The Metal Gear Solid Treatment

Satanic Temple Unveils 8.5-Foot Bronze Baphomet Statue At Arkansas State Capitol Protest

  • Chaz Gomez

    No... sorry that's a really bad Homer...

  • Jenness

    Agreed! That looks nothing like Homer!

  • Mark

    too much chin

  • TheQiwiMan

    His true beauty is on the inside.

  • Doog

    Oh, hello again nightmares, how have you been?

  • Geekologie

    GOOD TO SEE YOU AGAIN DOOG

  • Doog

    I'M VERY CONFLICTED RIGHT NOW!

  • Bling Nye

    Don't worry, fear boners are normal.

  • Doog

    Whew that's a l relief

  • James Mcelroy

    I still say that if you fatten up Hugo Weaving, you'd be just about spot on.

