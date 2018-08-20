Yikes: Another Realistically Rendered Homer Simpson

Remember that image of Homer Simpson rendered in real life by digital artist pixeloo? Where here's another one recently completed by artist Miguel Vasquez (previously: his real life SpongeBob and Patrick). As you can see, he still looks like a complete nightmare. Also a lot like my friend Pat W. Don't tell him that though, save it for me the next time we get in an argument.

Keep going for four more shots.

Thanks to my buddy John L, who agrees everybody knows a Homer in real life. "Yeah, and I'm looking at him." What's that supposed to mean? "I'm talking about you." D'oh!