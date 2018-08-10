Woopsie: Work Truck With Crane Raised Takes Out Power Line, Traffic Lights

Because who's never been so excited to leave work on a Friday afternoon that they forget to do something important, this is a video of a crane truck with its crane still raised taking out some power lines before proceeding to fight a traffic light pole and win. We've all been there. Kind of reminds me of the Friday I was so excited to hit happy hour I forgot to not start a fire in the conference room so we could all leave early.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if fires on two consecutive Fridays is too many. Also, this driver really should have gone for the low bridge trifecta.

Thanks to Jacob W, who had his money on the traffic light pole and owes me twenty dollars.