Woopsie: Pool Delivery Via Crane Ends In Disaster

Note: Loud crash, keep your volume in check. Also, some very appropriate and heartfelt cursing, following by a mild breakdown.

This is a video of a pool company attempting to crane an in-ground swimming pool over the garage of a house and into the backyard, and failing spectacularly. No word if the pool fell into the hole they dug for it, but if they dig holes anywhere as well as they operate a crane, they dug the hole in the neighbor's yard. Now I'm not saying I could have done a better job, but I did once throw an empty kiddy pool across the my parents' driveway like a frisbee. "I feel like this is different." Well you feel wrong, and I suggest seeing a doctor before you start feeling any worse. And by worse I mean stupider, just so we're clear.

Keep going for the video.

