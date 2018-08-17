Woopsie: Car Attempting Burnout Loses A Wheel

August 17, 2018

This is a very short video of an old muscle car (I believe a Chevy Nova?) attempting a burnout and losing its driver-side rear wheel in the process. *holding up '0' scorecard* You've gotta make sure to tighten those lug nuts. You forget to tighten your lug nuts and one second you're towing a mid 60's Volkswagen Beetle down the highway with your uncle, and the next you're watching one of its wheels pass you like it's a race. Man, that was one of the most hilarious/terrifying experiences of my life. "You mean mine." My brother Frank, ladies and gentlemen! "You weren't there." Yeah...why wasn't I there anyways? "Mom had to take you to the doctor for roundworms for playing with raccoons." That's right! Man, I miss hanging out in those sewers.

Thanks to JD, who agrees that, lucky for us, the driver didn't immediately get out and delete the footage of their accidental burnoff.

  • TheQiwiMan

    NAILED IT

  • Bling Nye

    "When Jesus taking the wheel goes wrong..."

