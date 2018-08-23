Woopsie: Bicyclist With Ceramic St. Jude Statue On His Back Crashes Into Back Of Car

This is a very short video from Mexico City of a bicyclist transporting a ceramic statue of St. Jude (I thought it was Jesus at first) on his back when he gets distracted by the person filming and crashes into the back of a stopped car. I regret to inform you St. Jude does not make it. But, God willing, all the king's horses and all the king's men won't fail Jude the way they did Humpty Dumpty. "Helllllp meeeeeee." Enough already, Humpty, you belong in the compost pile behind the stables.

Keep going for the video, but it's pretty much the same as above just in higher quality so you can see the pieces of Jude go flying (watch at 0.25X speed).

Thanks to hairless, who agrees this is why you always keep your eyes on the road, especially when you've got a saint on your back.