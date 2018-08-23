Woopsie: Bicyclist With Ceramic St. Jude Statue On His Back Crashes Into Back Of Car

August 23, 2018

This is a very short video from Mexico City of a bicyclist transporting a ceramic statue of St. Jude (I thought it was Jesus at first) on his back when he gets distracted by the person filming and crashes into the back of a stopped car. I regret to inform you St. Jude does not make it. But, God willing, all the king's horses and all the king's men won't fail Jude the way they did Humpty Dumpty. "Helllllp meeeeeee." Enough already, Humpty, you belong in the compost pile behind the stables.

Keep going for the video, but it's pretty much the same as above just in higher quality so you can see the pieces of Jude go flying (watch at 0.25X speed).

Thanks to hairless, who agrees this is why you always keep your eyes on the road, especially when you've got a saint on your back.

Impressive Drone Light Show To Celebrate Chinese Valentine's Day

Previous Story

Surprise!: Humpback Whale Breaches To Soak Whale-Watchers In Alaska

Next Story
  • Jenness

    Considering that St. Jude is the patron St. of lost causes, I find this hilarious.

  • Ez

    ST. JUDE TAKE THE HANDLEBARS

  • TheQiwiMan

    That dude's gonna be pissed when he wakes from the coma.

    Bet he's gonna blame the guy taking the video, too.

  • Bertw192

    Clearly that wasn't a statue of St. Christopher

  • bigalosu

    You and Chris were tight, huh? No chance his image was modeled after his buddy Jesus either, huh?

  • Bertw192

    St. Christopher was the patron saint of travel or "safe" travel. It would stand to reason, if you had a statue of him on your back, you probably wouldn't wreck... if you believed in such things.

  • Ollie Williams

    Organized religion in a nutshell.

  • Closet Nerd

    I remember seeing this months ago, but still fucking HILARIOUS!!!!!!
    Why do we assume Humpty Dumpty was an egg?
    Its never mentioned in the poem....

  • bigalosu

    It's an allegory about Richard III or so I was taught. He was always depicted as a round humpbacked man and even with a distinct military advantage he fell from power.
    Wikipedia confirms this and posits other theories, but I agree. When I was little I remember asking why he was an egg in the Disney animated short.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bicycle, crashing into things, cycling, i blame the person filming -- like what -- you've never seen a man on a bicycle with a giant saint jude statue on his back before?, jesus isn't going to be happy about this, religion, saints, slow down!, statue, transportation, uh-oh, woopsie
Previous Post
Next Post