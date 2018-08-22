Woman Tries Some 'The Office' Style Parkour, It Goes As Expected

August 22, 2018

office-parkour.jpg

This is a video of a woman attempting some Michael, Dwight and Andy style parkour from 'The Office', and doing even worse than they do, if that's possible. I don't know about you, but I want a job wherever she works. They look like they're having a great time and doing very little work -- two of the most important aspects of a job to me. Also their workman's comp benefits must be through the roof. Now I'm not saying I'd purposefully try to hurt myself on the job, but I am naturally clumsy. "You just wrapped a telephone cord around your leg and tried bungee jumping from the second floor stairwell." Little help down here!

Keep going for the video, as well as the actual parkour scenes from 'The Office' while I can finally rest easy knowing what the Atlanta grape lady has been up to.

Thanks to Aisha K, who agrees if you're winded after your first bunny hop, maybe parkour isn't for you.

"Clair de Lune" Set To Visualizations Of A Lunar Day

Previous Story

Sure, Why Not?: A Limo Made From The Fuselage Of A Learjet

Next Story
  • bigalosu

    I always hate seeing people not wearing shoes in an office environment. My boss does it and he'll walk into the bathroom in his socks. So gross.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I threw away my 5 year old "work shoes" not that long ago and replaced them with flip-flops. Unfortunately that means I have to take my boots and socks off for lounging around the workplace but it mostly works. Probably won't be as useful in the winter but it's fine for the moment.

  • Jesus Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Yup. Her and the cameraman are banging.

  • The_Wretched

    "Pay attention to meeee."

  • Meh

    Hand-Eye coordination -10.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Why yes, I did have a few glasses of wine with my lunch, why do you ask?

  • Scotty J

    This is why I don't drink at lunch.

  • Doog

    This is why I do drink at lunch!

  • Jenness

    Yes, because when you drink those crushing rib blows don't nearly hurt as much because you're all jelly.

  • paperboy

    At my old job we'd go down to the boiler room and try some That '70s Show-style smoke out circles.

  • Geekologie

    But is that why it's your old job?

  • GeneralDisorder

    I had a friend who got fired for smoking crack in his boss's office with his boss's daughter while on the clock...

  • Geekologie

    was it only because they were on the clock though?

  • Munihausen

    Newton: "What did I tell you?"

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: extreme sports, falling is easy, having a great time immediately followed by having a terrible time, hurting yourself, impressive, job security, jobs, ouch, parkour, shows, so this is what atlanta grape lady has been up to, that wasn't supposed to happen, the office, woopsie, work, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post