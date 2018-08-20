Woman Falling Through Ceiling Of Convenience Store Gets The Metal Gear Solid Treatment

Remember the security cam footage of that Canadian couple that tried using a stolen credit card at a convenience store then proceeded to Benny Hill it up when authorities arrived? Well this is the same footage but with some Metal Gear Solid 2 sound and video effects added. If you like Metal Gear Solid you'll be into it. Even if you don't like Metal Gear Solid you'll still be into it, because watching criminals fumble around and fall through ceilings is comedy gold. I could watch this girl fall through the ceiling on loop for two hours straight and still be less upset with myself for wasting time than for coming to work today.

