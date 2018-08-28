Woman Demonstrates Mesmerizing Juggling Trick

August 28, 2018

This is a video of juggler Taylor Glenn (links to her Instagram with a ton more juggling videos) demonstrating the 'Grace', a juggling trick from the Claymotion discipline of juggling (named after British juggler Richard Clay, not claymation). I'm going to be honest: I didn't even know juggling had different disciplines. I always thought there were only two, 1) juggling, and 2) dropping things.

Keep going for this video as well as Taylor performing another Claymotion style juggling trick (first at regular speed, then in slow motion), as well as a couple other eye-benders. They really are worth a watch.

Thanks to becca b, who agrees the key to learning how to juggle is not being afraid to drop a flaming torch or chainsaw on your foot.

  • Jimmy Bills

    So why is this impressive again?

  • Mr Coco

    it being mesmerizing is also helped by her beauty.

  • TheQiwiMan

    She's very cute, she could juggle my balls any day. (The juggling balls I currently have on my desk, not my bawlls, pervs.)

  • Andyman7714

    I would've said the same thing but my balls are in my wifey's purse.

    er....I mean...

  • TheMajesticWaterRuffalo

    *Joke about girl and balls here*

  • Jenness

    Damnit. You beat me to it!

  • Rachael P. Blount

  • Mark

    I wasn't impressed...and she was way too smug.

  • Jimmy Bills

    I agree, this really doesn't look that impressive.

  • Emmitt Morgans

    GW, I'm pretty sure it's "Claymation," but I'm just some asshole on the Internet... so what do I know?

  • TheQiwiMan

    If that was a troll, that was excellently played.

    If that wasn't a troll... just pretend that it was.

  • SmokeThatSkinWagon

    I believe you've earned this:
    https://images-na.ssl-image...

  • Geekologie

    http://www.claymotionjuggli...

    "Claymotion is a style of ball juggling that was developed by a British juggler named Richard Clay. Most of the moves are a start/stop style of multiplex tosses and catches."

