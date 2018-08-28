Woman Demonstrates Mesmerizing Juggling Trick

This is a video of juggler Taylor Glenn (links to her Instagram with a ton more juggling videos) demonstrating the 'Grace', a juggling trick from the Claymotion discipline of juggling (named after British juggler Richard Clay, not claymation). I'm going to be honest: I didn't even know juggling had different disciplines. I always thought there were only two, 1) juggling, and 2) dropping things.

Keep going for this video as well as Taylor performing another Claymotion style juggling trick (first at regular speed, then in slow motion), as well as a couple other eye-benders. They really are worth a watch.

Thanks to becca b, who agrees the key to learning how to juggle is not being afraid to drop a flaming torch or chainsaw on your foot.