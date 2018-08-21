What The?: Ring Home Security Cam Captures Speeding Jeep Crash In Front Yard

August 21, 2018

This is a video from the Ring home security camera mounted on homeowner Sam Rutzick's porch that captures a Jeep Cherokee speeding around a corner at high speed (clearly ignoring the 'SLOW CHILDREN PLAYING' signs) and crashing into his neighbor's house. It looks like somebody is gonna need a new gutter downspout. Or at least to reattach an existing one. And people wonder why I'm terrified to go outside. This is why. Plus I have very fair skin and burn easily and am allergic to pretty much everything and my immune system is shit. "Do you have to live in a bubble?" Please, just press a boob against the side so I can touch it. "Wait a minute -- this is just one of those inflatable Zorb balls you can get into to run on water." Quick, I haven't got much time!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees whatever he was running from, it's probably gonna get him now.

  • Jenness

    I want to know the whole story on this. It's such a pretty day outside.

  • Ricardo

    Yeah fuck those people in the car. #signlivesmatter

  • TheQiwiMan

    Now, I'm no expert, but I'm pretty sure that's NOT the video from The Ring.

  • Doog

    We're screwed if it is.

  • Closet Nerd

    "Lance! It's Vincent. I'm in big fuckin' trouble, man. I'm coming to your house."

  • brijazz012

    PRANK CALL

  • Douchy McDouche

    This certainly explains what happened to Jimmie's "Dead nigger storage" sign. Another Pulp Fiction mystery solved!

  • Munihausen

    That poor sign.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Yeah fuck those people in the car. #signlivesmatter

  • Munihausen

    Those maniacs, forgetting to use the steering wheel while going 40mph around a turn in a residential area, lucky to not have caused much more damage than they did? Yes, fuck them, with a cactus.

