What The?: Ring Home Security Cam Captures Speeding Jeep Crash In Front Yard

This is a video from the Ring home security camera mounted on homeowner Sam Rutzick's porch that captures a Jeep Cherokee speeding around a corner at high speed (clearly ignoring the 'SLOW CHILDREN PLAYING' signs) and crashing into his neighbor's house. It looks like somebody is gonna need a new gutter downspout. Or at least to reattach an existing one. And people wonder why I'm terrified to go outside. This is why. Plus I have very fair skin and burn easily and am allergic to pretty much everything and my immune system is shit. "Do you have to live in a bubble?" Please, just press a boob against the side so I can touch it. "Wait a minute -- this is just one of those inflatable Zorb balls you can get into to run on water." Quick, I haven't got much time!

Keep going for the video.

@ring check out what our camera caught today. Barely missed the house! This video will make our neighbors' insurance claims much easier, thank you! #closecall #crash pic.twitter.com/wUyFTIFTRw — Sam Rutzick (@SamBRutzick) August 8, 2018

