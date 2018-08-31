What The Hell Is Wrong With You?: Man Drives Car Under Tractor

This is a video of a man who clearly lives someplace where life isn't worth living driving his car under some sort of specialty spray-tractor ambling down the road. It's extra ridiculous too because clearly the tractor was driving as far to the right as it could so the man could pass. But noooooo, this guy decides to Clark W. Griswold it right under the damn thing. What a lunatic. "Was that you, GW?" I would have launched over.

UPDATE: Added a video of a dirt biker doing the same thing because apparently this is how people get their kicks now.

Thanks to M Cooper, who's convinced this is the same guy who always wants to jump off the roof onto a folding table at parties.