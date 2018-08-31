What The Hell Is Wrong With You?: Man Drives Car Under Tractor

August 31, 2018

This is a video of a man who clearly lives someplace where life isn't worth living driving his car under some sort of specialty spray-tractor ambling down the road. It's extra ridiculous too because clearly the tractor was driving as far to the right as it could so the man could pass. But noooooo, this guy decides to Clark W. Griswold it right under the damn thing. What a lunatic. "Was that you, GW?" I would have launched over.

UPDATE: Added a video of a dirt biker doing the same thing because apparently this is how people get their kicks now.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to M Cooper, who's convinced this is the same guy who always wants to jump off the roof onto a folding table at parties.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    We all knew there HAD to be a reason to own a Mini Cooper.

  • Robert A'Beuy

    That reminds me, I gotta watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, BRB.

  • Inappropirate

    Those tractors are used to spray/water corn when it’s still below a certain height. Also they cost a fuck ton so had he damaged it he would have been screwed.

  • Closet Nerd

    Shit like this is why we have warning labels on everything!

  • PUNX

    I saw one of these coming in my direction last Friday after work and I though of turning on to its lane so it can drive right over me.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Tall tractor is Eric Ord.

    Car is me stealin his Firsts.

    :-)

  • Regina J. Snell

