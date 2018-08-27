Video Of A Little R/C Truck On The Beach That Looks Like A Full Size Automobile

August 27, 2018

This is a video of a Traxxas TRX-4 Ford Bronco R/C truck on the beach shot to make it look like an actual full-size vehicle. Trickery, I like it. You know my brother and I used to be into build-it-yourself R/C car kits when we were younger, and he would always follow the directions and build a really bitchin' fast car and I'd always assemble my gearbox wrong and it would catch fire and melt the first time I'd drive it. I also suck at LEGO directions and all recipes.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Christian, who offered to take me mudding in his 4X4 sometime, which I graciously accepted but will probably never happen because he didn't even tell me where to meet him.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Could be worse, GW. Doesn't sound like anybody got their dicks caught in the ceiling fan.

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS It is a full size automobile compared to Meh's compassion

