Tokyo Tests Self-Driving Taxis With Hopes Of Making Debut Before 2020 Olympics

August 28, 2018

tokyo-self-driving-taxis.jpg

A major taxi company in Tokyo has recently begun testing autonomous, self-driving taxis with the hopes of being able to roll out a fleet before the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics taking place in the city. The project, a collaboration between robotics and autonomous driving technology firm ZMP and taxi company Hinomaru, will undoubtedly culminate in the 2020 Olympic pedestrian taxi-dodging gold medal event.

In the trial a minivan equipped with sensors and other autonomous technologies makes four round trips a day between commercial facilities in Tokyo's Otemachi and Roppongi districts, which are about 5.3 kilometers apart. The autonomous technology will start, stop and turn the vehicle but a driver and an assistant will be on board to ensure safety. Passengers solicited in advance will unlock the door and make payments through a smartphone app, paying 1,500 yen for a one-way ride.

The future nears, folks. Will they actually have safe and reliable self-driving taxis on the road by the Olympics in 2020? That remains to be seen. The answer is no though. We're just not there yet. Remember: as quick as an autonomous car can brake, I can jump from the roof of another car in front of that car even quicker. "Why would you do that?" To prove a point. "Which is?" I should be a Hollywood stuntman.

Thanks to v, who agrees being able to make out in the back of a car without your Uber driver watching would be nice.

  • Michael Knight

    have you ever driven in tokyo? i can't imagine any of the US autonomous cars would fare well.
    sure, begin testing in fall of 2018 in hopes of having them safe by summer of 2020. good luck, you'll need it.

  • TheQiwiMan

    If a "driver and an assistant" are gonna "be on board to ensure safety" anyways.... why don't one of them just, you know, drive the car? Kinda defeats the cool factor of a self-driving car taking you somewhere, it's more just "forcing you to ride-share with strangers"..

  • Jenness

    You know what would be fun? This - This would be so much fun --->
    https://i.gyazo.com/dc9f1f1...

  • TheQiwiMan

    WOULD

    RIDE

  • Jenness

    Just so long as they don't have these in China, I mean how many videos do we have on here of people being run over and then backed over by cars? You know the Chinese automated cars are going to be cute little death machines.

  • Rachael P. Blount

  • Ollie Williams

    "inTokyo", "Hinomaru,will"

  • Geekologie

    I moved some stuff around and things got jumbled, okay?! It happens to the worst of us

  • Ez

    I don't understand people who can type stuff once and are satisfied that they clearly conveyed exactly what they wanted to say. I'm just glad the comment box doesn't have a timer that displays how long you spent typing, or strikethrough instead of backspace, or instead of "edited", multiple messages customized for each edit, like "re-edited", "re-edit redo", "Return of the Re-Edit", "Dear god the spacing's fine, no one's going to care*, just no more edits, okay?"

    *Except Ollie

