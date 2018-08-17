The Wait Is Over: Commercial For A $1,400 Mass Produced, 8-Inch Tall Holographic Wife/Girlfriend

This is a commercial for Gatebox's Boku no Yome ("My Wife"), a $1,400 (plus $14 monthly subscription fee) holographic 8-inch tall wife/girlfriend that lives in glass capsule and serves as a constant reminder of all the mistakes you've made in life that have led up to this point -- just like a real wife/girlfriend! *waits for angry text or call* In the commercial, the dude LEAVES WORK EARLY because his holographic girlfriend texts (they can do that, as well as act as a home automation control system, turning lights on and off, etc), so he races home to cook her a special dinner because it's their three month anniversary of living together. Unlike every date I've ever been on, she doesn't eat any of the food. That was very unrealistic and really took me out of the moment. I mean, how am I supposed to pretend you're real if you don't eat your whole meal and then ask if I'm gonna finish mine? Whatever. Then they cheers with some champagne and after a while he falls asleep on the couch while she watches. Wow. That...was really something. I really don't know what to say except I just bought two, one for the living room and one for the bedroom. Fingers crossed they don't get jealous and start yelling at each other across the house.

UPDATE: Found and added another commercial that's even sadder than the first.

Keep going for the commercial.

