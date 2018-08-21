The Knight Rider Theme Performed On Banjo And Accordion

August 21, 2018

knight-rider-theme-on-banjo.jpg

This is a video of Banjo Guy Ollie performing the Knight Rider theme song on banjo and accordion (among a handful of other backup instruments). It didn't really have the Deliverance feel I was expecting, but just like a bowl of sugary breakfast cereal in front of the television on a Saturday morning, I enjoyed it. "Go cut the grass." I'll do it after Pokémon is over! *dad turns the television to a PGA golf tournament* "No, you'll do it now." I hate it here, I'm running away! "If you hitchhike you'll get farther." I'm telling mom you said that! "It was her idea." Wow. Wooooooow. How low should I set the mower blade?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees there's no denying that's a bitchin' theme, no matter what it's played on. "Slide whistle?" Well let's not get crazy.

  • Michael Knight

    no comment

  • Jenness

    I want to see the Dukes of Hazzard-style Knight Rider this version is made for right the hell now!

  • Richard H Sanford

    I'm honestly very surprised how close it matches the original instruments. Well, instrument, singular. I'm pretty sure it was all done on one Casio keyboard (as this was the 80s, after all).

  • TheQiwiMan

    Didn't think I'd recognize it, since I was just a kid when Knight Rider was popular, but as soon as he started playing it I got hit with the nostalgias.

  • James Mcelroy

    Sweet D&D shirt too.

