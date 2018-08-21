The Knight Rider Theme Performed On Banjo And Accordion

This is a video of Banjo Guy Ollie performing the Knight Rider theme song on banjo and accordion (among a handful of other backup instruments). It didn't really have the Deliverance feel I was expecting, but just like a bowl of sugary breakfast cereal in front of the television on a Saturday morning, I enjoyed it. "Go cut the grass." I'll do it after Pokémon is over! *dad turns the television to a PGA golf tournament* "No, you'll do it now." I hate it here, I'm running away! "If you hitchhike you'll get farther." I'm telling mom you said that! "It was her idea." Wow. Wooooooow. How low should I set the mower blade?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees there's no denying that's a bitchin' theme, no matter what it's played on. "Slide whistle?" Well let's not get crazy.