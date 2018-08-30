Tesla Coil Performing Classic EDM Song 'Sandstorm'

"Titillating screencaps, GW."

Boy, don't I know it.

This is a video of a Tesla coil performing one of the most recognizable EDM trance songs of all time, Darude's 'Sandstorm.' I remember when that song came out back in 2000 I knew my life was going to change forever. And it did, it's just gotten progressively worse. *waves fist at the heavens* So, what did you think? I think I just realized every song performed by a Tesla coil sounds like an EDM song. I think it's that synth-y sound produced by the sparks traveling through the air. But what do I know? I'm just a man with a penis that shoots lightning and has to remember to ground himself before going to the bathroom.

Keep going for the video, as well as the original 'Sandstorm' for reference.

Thanks to RJ, who agrees we should all go to a rave sometime, but only if it has a bounce house.